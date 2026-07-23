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Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) to a strong-buy rating, adding to a generally positive analyst backdrop. The stock now carries an average Moderate Buy rating and a consensus price target of $20.19.
  • Analyst opinions remain mixed, with several recent rating and target changes from firms including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Barclays. Overall, the stock has one Strong Buy, seven Buy, and four Hold ratings.
  • The REIT recently posted Q1 earnings of $0.26 per share, beating expectations of $0.03, while revenue came in slightly below estimates at $165.32 million. Management also guided FY 2026 EPS to 1.120–1.160.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

IRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings raised Independence Realty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Independence Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Independence Realty Trust from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $165.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,967 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $112,690,000 after buying an additional 148,449 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,767.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 571,568 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 540,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,235,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $580,948,000 after buying an additional 250,549 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 383,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 69,118 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,572,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company's stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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