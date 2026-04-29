Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $165.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 8.60%.Independence Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Independence Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.120-1.160 EPS.

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Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,190. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $19.83. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Independence Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1,420.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 37.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Independence Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Independence Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Independence Realty Trust

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

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