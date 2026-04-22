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India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Trading Down 1% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
India Capital Growth logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 1% to GBX 155.50 on Tuesday with about 210,608 shares traded, a 37% drop from the average daily volume.
  • Recent results showed a quarterly EPS of GBX (23.23) and the company currently has a negative net margin (70.78%) and negative return on equity (13.65%), with a market cap of £102.98 million.
  • The fund's objective is to invest mainly in mid‑ and small‑cap Indian companies and it does not hedge the rupee; technically the share price sits below its 200‑day SMA (GBX 162.85) but above its 50‑day SMA (GBX 149.25).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 155.50 and last traded at GBX 155.50. Approximately 210,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 331,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.

India Capital Growth Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.85. The firm has a market cap of £102.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.70.

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (23.23) EPS for the quarter. India Capital Growth had a negative net margin of 70.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%.

About India Capital Growth

(Get Free Report)

Fund Objective: To provide long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in listed mid and small cap Indian companies. Investments may also be made in large cap Indian companies where the Fund Manager believes long-term capital appreciation will be achieved. The Company may hold liquid assets (including cash) pending deployment in suitable investments. It is the Company's declared policy not to hedge the exposure to the Indian Rupee.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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