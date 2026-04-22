India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Trading Down 1% - Here's Why

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 155.50 and last traded at GBX 155.50. Approximately 210,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 331,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.

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India Capital Growth Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.85. The firm has a market cap of £102.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.70.

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (23.23) EPS for the quarter. India Capital Growth had a negative net margin of 70.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%.

About India Capital Growth

Fund Objective: To provide long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in listed mid and small cap Indian companies. Investments may also be made in large cap Indian companies where the Fund Manager believes long-term capital appreciation will be achieved. The Company may hold liquid assets (including cash) pending deployment in suitable investments. It is the Company's declared policy not to hedge the exposure to the Indian Rupee.

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