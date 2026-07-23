Indivior (INDV) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.8890 per share and revenue of $307.55 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Indivior had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 219.26%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Indivior to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Indivior Stock Performance

INDV stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Indivior has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INDV shares. Zacks Research downgraded Indivior from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Indivior from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Indivior in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Indivior

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian Heidbreder sold 18,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $764,628.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,612,124.18. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ryan Preblick sold 36,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,112.70. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Indivior by 851.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,567 shares of the company's stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company's stock.

About Indivior

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

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