Indivior Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Indivior NASDAQ: INDV reported first-quarter 2026 results showing strong growth in U.S. SUBLOCADE and sharply higher profitability, while also outlining changes to its pipeline and detailing capital allocation actions taken during the quarter.

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Q1 results driven by SUBLOCADE growth and operating leverage

Total net revenue rose 19% year-over-year to $317 million, which Chief Executive Officer Joe Ciaffoni said was “primarily driven by strong U.S. SUBLOCADE performance.” Total SUBLOCADE net revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $232 million, including U.S. SUBLOCADE net revenue of $218 million, up 33% versus the prior year period, according to Chief Financial Officer Ryan Preblick.

Indivior generated Adjusted EBITDA of $164 million, up 112% year-over-year, with margin improving by 23 percentage points. Preblick said non-GAAP operating expenses fell 21% year-over-year to $116 million, driven by “reductions in headcount, the restructuring of the R&D and medical affairs organizations, and footprint consolidations” tied to Phase 1 of the company’s “Indivior Action Agenda.”

Commercial execution and DTC campaign highlighted as growth drivers

Chief Commercial Officer Patrick Barry said Indivior delivered record SUBLOCADE new patient starts of approximately 31,800 in the quarter, a 29% year-over-year increase. That brought total U.S. SUBLOCADE patients treated over the last twelve months to 191,600 as of quarter-end.

SUBLOCADE dispense unit growth increased 20% year-over-year in Q1, and Barry said total category share of U.S. long-acting injectables (LAIs) remained stable at 76%. Ciaffoni said the “acceleration in SUBLOCADE dispense unit growth was driven by improved commercial execution and the early impact” of the company’s direct-to-consumer campaign, Move Forward in Recovery.

Barry pointed to growth in the prescriber base as a leading indicator, noting that active SUBLOCADE prescribers grew 19% year-over-year and healthcare professionals treating five or more patients grew 20% year-over-year. He also described several operational initiatives, including enhanced service agreements with specialty pharmacies and a focus on utilization of SUBLOCADE’s rapid initiation label.

On rapid initiation, Barry said SUBLOCADE is “the only monthly long-acting injectable with an indication for rapid initiation on day 1 and a second dosing as early as day 8.” He added that about 9% of new patients are receiving the accelerated second dose and 23% of active HCPs have begun prescribing the second dose in line with the expanded label. In Q&A, Barry said reaching peak plasma levels earlier “is particularly important in the era of synthetic opioids,” and that if patients stabilize early, “we believe that over time, that could help with persistency,” while emphasizing the company will continue to evaluate the relationship.

Indivior also highlighted consumer engagement metrics tied to the DTC campaign. Barry said patient engagement stayed elevated, with more than 1,200 new CRM enrollments each month and more than 8,300 engaged consumers since launch. He added that more than 30,000 people used the “Find a SUBLOCADE Treatment Provider” tool on the SUBLOCADE website in the first quarter.

Guidance raised; management comments on margins and gross-to-net

Following the quarter and trends year-to-date, management raised 2026 guidance. Preblick said Indivior now expects:

Total net revenue of $1.215 billion to $1.285 billion

of $1.215 billion to $1.285 billion Total SUBLOCADE net revenue of $950 million to $990 million

of $950 million to $990 million Operating expenses unchanged at $430 million to $450 million

unchanged at $430 million to $450 million Adjusted EBITDA of $620 million to $660 million

Ciaffoni said the updated outlook reflects “the underlying strength of SUBLOCADE across key metrics, along with a more favorable outlook for SUBOXONE.” Preblick cited “stable pricing and moderation in share decline” for U.S. SUBOXONE Film, along with favorable gross-to-net adjustments in Q1.

On gross-to-net, Preblick said the first quarter included a $14 million gross-to-net benefit and characterized it as a “prior year release” related to accrual true-ups. He reiterated that prior year releases are expected to be “a headwind for the balance of 2026,” with the company planning to update investors quarterly.

In response to a question about gross margin improvements, Preblick guided to “the full mid-80 guide,” noting that Q1 benefited from “prior year releases” and “positive manufacturing variances.” He added that the manufacturing transition’s “primary focus…is to secure product security.”

Pipeline update: INDV-6001 and INDV-2000 decisions

Indivior also announced it will not advance INDV-6001 into Phase III development. Chief Scientific Officer Christian Heidbreder said INDV-6001 achieved its principal Phase II objectives, including a supportive safety profile and predictable pharmacokinetics, and the company had “constructive engagement with the FDA.” However, after evaluating the evolving LAI buprenorphine landscape, he said further analysis identified challenges including achieving “clinically meaningful plasma concentration profiles” without a more complex induction protocol, along with manufacturing scalability considerations and “limited anticipated clinical and commercial differentiation” affecting pricing and reimbursement.

As a result, Heidbreder said Indivior amended its license agreement with Alar Pharmaceuticals: Alar will regain development rights and commercialization rights outside the U.S., while Indivior will retain U.S. commercial rights.

On INDV-2000, Heidbreder said the Phase II proof-of-concept study did not meet its primary endpoint of no treatment failure over 12 weeks across the full dose range versus placebo. He attributed interpretation challenges to “unanticipated underperformance at the 400 milligram dose and a higher than anticipated placebo response.” While Indivior does not plan to advance INDV-2000 internally for opioid use disorder, Heidbreder cited exploratory signals at 200 milligrams, including higher abstinence rates over time versus placebo across cocaine and broader polysubstance use, directional improvements in anxiety symptoms, and exploratory fMRI findings consistent with biological activity. He also said the program showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile. The company plans to pursue external business development opportunities for the asset while continuing additional analysis.

Debt refinancing, share repurchases, and business development priorities

Indivior emphasized capital deployment actions in the quarter, including refinancing its debt and repurchasing stock. Preblick said the company completed an upsized $500 million senior convertible notes offering due 2031 and used most of the proceeds to repay the remaining $333 million balance on a prior term loan, reducing the interest rate to 0.625% from 9.5%.

The company repurchased 4 million shares at an average price of $31.45 for $125 million in the quarter. Preblick said $275 million remained on the $400 million repurchase program through mid-2027, and noted that over the past five years Indivior has repurchased $525 million of shares at an average price of $16.74.

Looking ahead, Ciaffoni said the company is focused on using remaining repurchase authorization opportunistically and evaluating commercial-stage business development opportunities to diversify growth as it moves toward Phase III “breakout” in the second half of 2026. In Q&A, Ciaffoni said the company is “therapeutically agnostic” but less likely to enter areas such as oncology, and is focused on commercial-stage assets with “greater than $200 million peak sales potential,” differentiation that supports reimbursement, and runway for growth. Preblick said Indivior would be comfortable taking leverage “up to three times,” assuming a commercial-stage asset.

Management also addressed competitive and market dynamics. Ciaffoni reiterated confidence in SUBLOCADE’s profile and cited growing utilization of the 300 mg dose, which he said is now 63% of overall SUBLOCADE utilization. On category trends, Barry said the overall LAI category grew “approaching 23%,” and that LAIs represent about 8.5% of the overall buprenorphine market. In response to questions about emerging GLP-1 studies in substance use disorders, Heidbreder said the evidence so far has been “primarily anecdotal,” and noted that an opioid use disorder trial referenced on the call is designed as an add-on to transmucosal buprenorphine.

Ciaffoni closed by saying the first quarter reflects “significant progress” in Phase II of the Indivior Action Agenda, with the company on track to accelerate SUBLOCADE through 2026 while growing Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow faster than revenue.

About Indivior NASDAQ: INDV

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

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