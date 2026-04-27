Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Shares of Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session's volume of 9,158 shares.The stock last traded at $29.89 and had previously closed at $28.1120.

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Indra Sistemas Trading Up 6.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 8.03%.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas SA is a Madrid-based global technology and consulting firm specializing in information and communications technology (ICT) and defense systems. The company designs, develops and implements turnkey solutions for sectors including transportation, energy, public administration, financial services, telecommunications and security. Through system integration, application development, managed services and outsourcing, Indra helps clients navigate digital transformation and optimize operational performance.

In its defense and security business, Indra delivers radar systems, air traffic management platforms, command-and-control centers, simulation and training tools, as well as cybersecurity solutions.

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