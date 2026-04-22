Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (IDCBY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. to post earnings of $0.7260 per share and revenue of $31.3055 billion for the quarter.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.53 billion. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 24.61%.

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Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Stock Performance

IDCBY opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Company Profile

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) is a state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. Founded in 1984, ICBC has grown into one of the world's largest banking institutions by total assets, operating a diversified financial services business that serves corporate, institutional and retail clients. The bank provides deposit-taking and lending, trade and transaction banking, treasury and markets services, as well as a range of payment and settlement solutions.

ICBC's product and service offerings span corporate banking, retail banking, and investment banking, including corporate loans, supply‑chain and trade finance, cash management, credit and debit cards, mortgages and consumer finance, wealth-management products, custody and asset-management services.

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