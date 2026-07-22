Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $116.5890 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.82 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. On average, analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

ILPT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $613.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILPT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.40.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,092,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 181.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 843,033 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,588,000 after buying an additional 699,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 201.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,302 shares of the company's stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 368,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust NASDAQ: ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating industrial logistics properties across the United States. The company specializes in modern distribution centers, cross-dock facilities and last-mile delivery hubs designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics customers. ILPT’s assets are characterized by high ceilings, ample loading docks and clear spans to accommodate a wide range of warehouse functions.

Formed as a spin-off from STAG Industrial, Inc in January 2022, ILPT commenced operations with a portfolio of strategically located facilities and a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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