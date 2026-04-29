Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Announces Earnings Results

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $116.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.88 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%.

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Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of ILPT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. 536,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently -19.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILPT shares. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital set a $7.40 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ILPT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust NASDAQ: ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating industrial logistics properties across the United States. The company specializes in modern distribution centers, cross-dock facilities and last-mile delivery hubs designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics customers. ILPT’s assets are characterized by high ceilings, ample loading docks and clear spans to accommodate a wide range of warehouse functions.

Formed as a spin-off from STAG Industrial, Inc in January 2022, ILPT commenced operations with a portfolio of strategically located facilities and a disciplined acquisition strategy.

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