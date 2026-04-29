Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.6310, with a volume of 193232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $7.40 target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ILPT

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $499.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.39.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.The business had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -19.80%.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust NASDAQ: ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating industrial logistics properties across the United States. The company specializes in modern distribution centers, cross-dock facilities and last-mile delivery hubs designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics customers. ILPT’s assets are characterized by high ceilings, ample loading docks and clear spans to accommodate a wide range of warehouse functions.

Formed as a spin-off from STAG Industrial, Inc in January 2022, ILPT commenced operations with a portfolio of strategically located facilities and a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Further Reading

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