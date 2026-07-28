Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,769 shares, a growth of 132.3% from the June 30th total of 2,053 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,021 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPCX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "speculative buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPCX

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPCX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPCX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 455,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 290,808 shares during the last quarter. Lineage Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $2,128,000. Clear Street Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 301,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 85,309 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $507,000.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III NASDAQ: IPCX is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, that is organized to raise capital through a public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, capital stock exchange, asset purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. As a SPAC, it does not operate a conventional operating business; instead, its principal objective is to identify and combine with one or more operating businesses that will become publicly listed through the transaction.

Like many SPACs, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

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