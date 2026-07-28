Go Pro
→ The Pentagon is desperate (From Freedom Financial) (Ad)tc pixel

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest surged 132.3% to 4,769 shares as of July 15, up from 2,053 shares on June 30. Despite the increase, short interest represents approximately 0.0% of IPCX’s shares, with a short-interest ratio of 0.1 days.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Benchmark initiated coverage with a “speculative buy” rating and a $12 price target, while Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock to “sell.” The overall consensus is “Hold”, with a $12.00 price target.
  • IPCX shares fell to $9.82 in mid-day trading, below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company is a SPAC focused on completing a future merger or similar business combination rather than operating a conventional business.
  • Five stocks we like better than Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,769 shares, a growth of 132.3% from the June 30th total of 2,053 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,021 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPCX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "speculative buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPCX

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPCX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPCX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 455,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 290,808 shares during the last quarter. Lineage Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $2,128,000. Clear Street Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 301,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 85,309 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $507,000.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III

(Get Free Report)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III NASDAQ: IPCX is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, that is organized to raise capital through a public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, capital stock exchange, asset purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. As a SPAC, it does not operate a conventional operating business; instead, its principal objective is to identify and combine with one or more operating businesses that will become publicly listed through the transaction.

Like many SPACs, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Right Now?

Before you consider Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III wasn't on the list.

While Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines