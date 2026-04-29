Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,114 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 1,441 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 797,079 shares of the company's stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPCX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,883. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III NASDAQ: IPCX is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, that is organized to raise capital through a public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, capital stock exchange, asset purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. As a SPAC, it does not operate a conventional operating business; instead, its principal objective is to identify and combine with one or more operating businesses that will become publicly listed through the transaction.

Like many SPACs, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

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