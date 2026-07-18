Go Pro
→ Elon’s message for America (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Infleqtion logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Infleqtion from “sell” to “strong sell” in a research note issued Saturday.
  • Despite that downgrade, the broader analyst view remains more constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus, with a $21 average price target versus a recent opening price of $9.11.
  • Infleqtion continues to show financial and trading pressure, with a recent quarterly EPS loss of $0.83 and significant insider selling over the last 90 days, including large sales by the CTO and a director.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Infleqtion.

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Infleqtion in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Infleqtion in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Infleqtion in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Infleqtion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Infleqtion in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INFQ

Infleqtion Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:INFQ opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57. Infleqtion has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -101.17.

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The quantum tech company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infleqtion will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Infleqtion

In other news, CTO Pranav Gokhale sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,218,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,342,515.40. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Singer sold 1,797,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $28,941,955.70. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,161,988 shares of company stock worth $443,111,218 over the last 90 days.

About Infleqtion

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Infleqtion Right Now?

Before you consider Infleqtion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Infleqtion wasn't on the list.

While Infleqtion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines