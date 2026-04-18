Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

INFQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Infleqtion in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Infleqtion in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Infleqtion presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFQ

Infleqtion Stock Up 10.8%

Shares of INFQ stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Infleqtion has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Infleqtion

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Infleqtion Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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