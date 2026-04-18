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Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Infleqtion logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen revised its rating on Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ) to a "sell" in a report issued Saturday.
  • Contrary to that call, Citigroup and BTIG recently initiated coverage with Buy ratings and $20 and $22 price targets, leaving INFQ with a consensus Buy rating and a $21 average target.
  • INFQ gained momentum after NVIDIA named it a key quantum partner, driving a sharp price move and volatility—shares opened at $17.25 on Friday (12‑month range $8.52–$27.50) and were up roughly 10.8%.
  • Interested in Infleqtion? Here are five stocks we like better.

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

INFQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Infleqtion in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Infleqtion in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Infleqtion presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFQ

Infleqtion Stock Up 10.8%

Shares of INFQ stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Infleqtion has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Infleqtion

Here are the key news stories impacting Infleqtion this week:

Infleqtion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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