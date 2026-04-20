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Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Infleqtion logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares experienced an unusually high trading day as volume jumped about 79% to 6,614,558 shares, with the stock last trading near $18.46 versus a $17.42 close.
  • Analyst coverage increased recently—BTIG and Citigroup initiated with Buy ratings (targets $22 and $20), leaving an average analyst target of $21 and an overall consensus of Buy.
  • Infleqtion is a blank check (SPAC) incorporated in the Cayman Islands and has not yet selected or begun substantive discussions with any business-combination target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,614,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session's volume of 3,688,740 shares.The stock last traded at $18.4640 and had previously closed at $17.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFQ has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infleqtion to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Infleqtion in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Infleqtion in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Infleqtion

Infleqtion Price Performance

Infleqtion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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