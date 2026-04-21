Infleqtion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:INFQ)

Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 52,908 put options on the company. This is an increase of 371% compared to the average volume of 11,222 put options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFQ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Infleqtion in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Infleqtion in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Infleqtion to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infleqtion presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.00.

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Infleqtion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFQ opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Infleqtion has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

About Infleqtion

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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