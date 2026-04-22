Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,076.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,030 target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 850 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Informa from GBX 1,345 to GBX 1,330 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

Get Informa alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Informa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 330,249 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 934, for a total transaction of £3,084,525.66. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Informa Stock Down 1.1%

LON INF opened at GBX 815 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 792.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 871.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.56, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,000. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,018.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Informa (LON:INF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 56 earnings per share for the quarter. Informa had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts expect that Informa will post 59.3240265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Informa

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more. We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more. And we do this through a range of products and services, including major live events, specialist media and content, expert research articles, books and open research platforms, accredited training, buyer discovery services, and digital demand and lead-generation services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Informa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Informa wasn't on the list.

While Informa currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here