Infosys Ltd. (NYSE:INFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Infosys Ltd. (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.2183.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Infosys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $14.31 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 14,938,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $201,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,742 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Infosys Trading Up 2.0%

INFY stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. Infosys has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Infosys had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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