Infosys Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Infosys NYSE: INFY announced a planned CEO transition alongside first-quarter results that showed modest constant-currency revenue growth, strong large-deal bookings and accelerating artificial intelligence-related revenue, while management lowered the top end of its full-year revenue growth outlook amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani said CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh has asked to retire on March 31, 2027. The board has appointed Ashiss Dash as Parekh’s successor, effective April 1, 2027.

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Nilekani described Dash as a “true blue Infoscion” who has spent 31 years at the company across delivery, sales, account management and other roles. Dash is currently based in Los Angeles and will move back to India, Nilekani said. Parekh will begin mentoring him from Oct. 1 as part of the transition.

Parekh congratulated Dash and said he looked forward to working with him through the transition. Parekh said his focus remains on keeping Infosys in a leadership position, winning in the market, leading in AI and ensuring a smooth handover.

Revenue Grows as Guidance Is Trimmed

For the first quarter, Parekh said Infosys revenue grew 2.4% year over year and 1% quarter over quarter in constant-currency terms. He said the quarter included a one-time revenue impact from a client decision.

The company reported large deals of $3.6 billion, with 61% net new business. Operating margin was 21.1%, free cash flow was $955 million and earnings per share rose 15% year over year in rupee terms, Parekh said.

Infosys revised its full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance to a range of 1.5% to 3%. Its operating margin guidance remains unchanged at 20% to 22%.

Parekh said the company continues to see an uncertain macro environment. He said the upper end of the guidance had previously assumed an improving macro environment in the second half, but conditions now appear “a little bit more uneven.” He added that Infosys is not expecting unusual seasonality in the second half.

CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said the first-quarter one-off impact, softer-than-expected volume and price, and other factors will have a cascading effect through the rest of the year. He also cited the expected fourth-quarter impact from a European manufacturing client deal that Infosys chose not to pursue beyond a certain point because it did not make commercial or economic sense.

AI Revenue Reaches 8.2% of Total Revenue

Parekh said AI services revenue accounted for 8.2% of total revenue in the first quarter and has grown at a double-digit quarter-over-quarter pace for several quarters. Sanghrajka said AI revenue was 5.5% of revenue in the third quarter when Infosys discussed its AI strategy earlier this year, and said the current 8.2% level is “already significant.” He said the increase was not due to reclassification.

Infosys is seeing traction across six AI growth areas, including agents for processes, data, modernization and coding tools, Parekh said. He said more than 80,000 employees are working with coding tools for client work and internal work, and the company plans to build a team of 6,000 “frontier engineers” over the next few years.

Parekh highlighted the company’s Topaz Fabric platform as a differentiator, saying it allows clients to use different foundation models while keeping control and sovereignty of their own data. He said the platform also helps optimize token costs by matching the appropriate model to the task.

When asked whether AI-related revenue could be uneven, Parekh said the area is moving quickly and can be “a bit up and down” quarter to quarter. Still, he said the broader trend has remained strong.

Large Deals, Consolidation and Client Spending

Management said large-deal momentum remains healthy. Parekh said six large deals were consolidation deals in which Infosys benefited, and four deals were just under the $500 million range. Sanghrajka later said the six consolidation deals represented $700 million in net new business.

Parekh said total contract value conversion has not changed meaningfully in recent quarters. Consolidation deals tend to convert into revenue more quickly, while transformation deals are more spread out, he said.

On client spending, Parekh said financial services and energy utilities are expected to grow faster than the company average, while retail remains constrained. Sanghrajka added that financial services and insurance are expected to deliver above company average growth for the rest of the year. He said manufacturing grew slightly above 1.5% despite a client-related headwind, and life sciences should benefit from an acquisition. Communications and retail continue to face challenges, he said.

Asked about pricing pressure and productivity-related compression tied to AI, Parekh said Infosys sees compression in parts of its portfolio but has not quantified it externally. He said clients are showing more interest in outcome-based pricing, especially where transformation requires upfront investment, though Infosys is not making a massive shift toward that model.

Margins, Hiring and Compensation

Sanghrajka said Infosys is confident in maintaining its 20% to 22% operating margin guidance. He cited currency as a tailwind at current levels and said Project Maximus, the company’s margin program, continues to deliver value through pricing, utilization and other levers. Compensation increases in the second half will be a headwind, he said.

Infosys will roll out compensation increases in two parts, Parekh said. Most employees will receive increases in October, while senior employees will receive them in January, Sanghrajka added.

Parekh said Infosys hired 20,000 college graduates last year and plans to hire another 20,000 this year. More than 4,000 were recruited in the first quarter, he said. He also said AI and other productivity improvements have helped revenue productivity over previous quarters, though pricing issues can offset some of those benefits.

Acquisitions and AI Infrastructure

Parekh said Infosys continues to evaluate acquisitions and has a pipeline. He pointed to recent acquisitions in life sciences, healthcare and insurance, and said the company may look at opportunities by geography, industry and service line. Areas of interest include telecom, financial services, healthcare and AI-related process and agent-building capabilities, he said.

However, Parekh said Infosys has reviewed whether to enter the AI infrastructure and data center space and has decided not to do so “at this stage.”

On cybersecurity and AI, Parekh said Infosys works with clients to understand vulnerabilities and build protections, including through its cybersecurity practices and security operations centers. He said client control over data is becoming increasingly important as companies adopt AI.

About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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