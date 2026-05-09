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Infrastructure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Marvell Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Marvell Technology (MRVL), Akamai Technologies (AKAM), and Coinbase Global (COIN) were highlighted as the top infrastructure stocks to watch, based on MarketBeat’s stock screener and recent trading volume.
  • Marvell focuses on data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, while Akamai provides cloud, security, and content delivery services that protect websites and applications from cyber threats.
  • Coinbase is framed as financial infrastructure for the crypto economy, offering a primary account platform for consumers and liquidity for institutional crypto trading.
  • Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology, Akamai Technologies, and Coinbase Global are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, build, operate, or maintain essential physical systems and facilities such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities, energy pipelines, and telecommunications networks. For stock market investors, these companies are often viewed as relatively stable, long-term holdings because demand for infrastructure services tends to remain steady and is frequently supported by government spending or regulated contracts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marvell Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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