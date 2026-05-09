Infrastructure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 9th

Marvell Technology, Akamai Technologies, and Coinbase Global are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, build, operate, or maintain essential physical systems and facilities such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities, energy pipelines, and telecommunications networks. For stock market investors, these companies are often viewed as relatively stable, long-term holdings because demand for infrastructure services tends to remain steady and is frequently supported by government spending or regulated contracts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

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Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Further Reading

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