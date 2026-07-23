Ingersoll Rand (IR) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $1.9564 billion for the quarter. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of IR opened at $83.72 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IR

More Ingersoll Rand News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Ingersoll Rand (IR) , including higher estimates for Q2 2027, Q4 2027, and full-year FY2027 EPS. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by signaling stronger future operating performance and valuation upside.

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for , including higher estimates for Q2 2027, Q4 2027, and full-year FY2027 EPS. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by signaling stronger future operating performance and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note highlighted Ingersoll Rand’s strong earnings surprise history and suggested the company has the ingredients to beat estimates again in its next report, which may bolster investor confidence ahead of results. Will Ingersoll (IR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Another Zacks note highlighted Ingersoll Rand’s strong earnings surprise history and suggested the company has the ingredients to beat estimates again in its next report, which may bolster investor confidence ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch notes that Ingersoll Rand has been underperforming some competitors on a relative basis in recent sessions, even though the shares have been moving higher overall. Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

MarketWatch notes that has been underperforming some competitors on a relative basis in recent sessions, even though the shares have been moving higher overall. Neutral Sentiment: A similar MarketWatch report said the stock underperformed peers on Monday, suggesting recent gains have not yet translated into clear outperformance versus the broader industrial group. Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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