Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Ingersoll Rand updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.450-3.570 EPS.

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Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of IR traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. 5,368,963 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.66. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $72.45 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is 5.52%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 18,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $1,771,869.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,182. This represents a 52.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 19,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $1,867,645.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,983.51. This trade represents a 61.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 424,263 shares of company stock worth $40,828,923 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 663.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 64,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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