Ingevity (NGVT) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $312.20 million for the quarter. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.200 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 207.82%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingevity alerts: Sign Up

Ingevity Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.16. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $79.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Ingevity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NGVT

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

In other news, SVP Terrance M. Dyer sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $33,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,264.98. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 20,881 shares of the company's stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 409.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,075 shares of the company's stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ingevity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingevity wasn't on the list.

While Ingevity currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here