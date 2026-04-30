Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.680-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6 billion-$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.0 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Ingram Micro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ingram Micro from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingram Micro presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

NYSE:INGM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,185,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,895. The business's fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ingram Micro has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ingram Micro had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Ingram Micro has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is an increase from Ingram Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ingram Micro's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

Ingram Micro announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,126,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,719,000 after purchasing an additional 673,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ingram Micro by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,663,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,834,000 after purchasing an additional 556,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ingram Micro by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 293,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingram Micro by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 482,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global technology distributor and supply chain services provider. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker INGM, the company connects leading technology manufacturers, cloud providers and channel partners through an integrated portfolio of products and services. Ingram Micro's end-to-end solutions span product distribution, cloud enablement, e-commerce, logistics and lifecycle management, enabling customers of all sizes to bring new technology to market efficiently.

The company's offerings are organized across several core areas.

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