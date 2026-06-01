Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.4286.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Ingredion from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Ingredion alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company's stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $101.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Ingredion has a one year low of $98.29 and a one year high of $140.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's payout ratio is 31.60%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ingredion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingredion wasn't on the list.

While Ingredion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here