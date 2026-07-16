InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.17 and traded as high as $15.36. InMode shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 516,721 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on InMode and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on InMode from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INMD

InMode Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $878.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.91.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $82.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. InMode had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 79,613 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of InMode by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 404,453 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,222 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 89,591 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. NASDAQ: INMD is a medical technology company headquartered in Israel that develops, manufactures and markets devices for aesthetic and medical treatments. The company specializes in energy-based technologies, primarily radiofrequency platforms, designed to deliver minimally-invasive and non-invasive procedures.

InMode's product portfolio encompasses a range of modular systems targeting body contouring, facial rejuvenation, skin tightening and other cosmetic applications. Key offerings include devices built on proprietary radiofrequency and radiofrequency-assisted lipolysis, enabling physicians to perform treatments such as tissue coagulation, skin resurfacing and subdermal volumizing with reduced downtime.

The company distributes its technologies through direct sales operations and distribution partners, serving medical professionals across multiple geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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