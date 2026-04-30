Innodata (INOD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $76.4650 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.47 million. Innodata had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 35.12%. Innodata's revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Innodata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of INOD stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. Innodata has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BWS Financial restated a "top pick" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Innodata

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the technology company's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the technology company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company's stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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