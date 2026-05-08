Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.64, but opened at $72.92. Innodata shares last traded at $87.7830, with a volume of 7,273,491 shares.

The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 35.12% and a net margin of 12.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on INOD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a "top pick" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Innodata

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Innodata during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innodata by 1,567.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company's stock.

Innodata Stock Up 91.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock's 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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