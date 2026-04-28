InnovAge (INNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $234.46 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. InnovAge had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 0.71%.The business had revenue of $239.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.30 million. On average, analysts expect InnovAge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get InnovAge alerts: Sign Up

InnovAge Price Performance

Shares of INNV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,593. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company's 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INNV shares. Zacks Research cut InnovAge from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on InnovAge from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded InnovAge from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on InnovAge

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in InnovAge in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in InnovAge during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Kent Lake PR LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 1,697,036 shares of the company's stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 197,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,880 shares of the company's stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: INNV is a healthcare services company that specializes in caring for seniors through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Designed for individuals who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, the PACE model integrates medical care, social services and long-term care—delivered primarily in participants' homes and community-based centers. InnovAge's approach centers on interdisciplinary care teams that coordinate everything from primary and specialty medical services to nutritional counseling and recreational activities.

The company's core offerings include comprehensive in-home assessments, physician and nursing services, physical and occupational therapy, prescription medication management, and transportation to medical appointments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider InnovAge, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and InnovAge wasn't on the list.

While InnovAge currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here