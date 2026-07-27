Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $67.9570 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 45.58%.The business had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 194.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 192.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,554 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators in the regulated U.S. cannabis industry. The company’s portfolio includes greenhouse facilities, indoor cultivation sites, processing and distribution centers, and other purpose-built properties designed to meet stringent regulatory and operational requirements. By structuring long-term net leases, Innovative Industrial Properties provides its tenants with capital to expand and modernize their operations while maintaining stable, predictable rental income streams.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Innovative Industrial Properties was the first publicly traded REIT in the medical-cannabis sector.

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