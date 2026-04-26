Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Up 99.6% in April

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,961 shares, a growth of 99.6% from the March 31st total of 25,026 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,533 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPXHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Inpex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura raised Inpex to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Inpex

Inpex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPXHY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $25.25. 44,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,604. The business's fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Inpex has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.53%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company's activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX's portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company's business mix.

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