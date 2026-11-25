10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 30,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $1,757,620.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 988,575 shares in the company, valued at $56,645,347.50. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Serge Saxonov sold 31,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,949,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 25,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $2,030,500.00.

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10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,030,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,373. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 2.03.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $150.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens cut shares of 10x Genomics from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXG

Key Stories Impacting 10x Genomics

Here are a few of the latest stories about TXG:

Positive Sentiment: In its latest reported quarter, 10x Genomics beat consensus estimates for both adjusted loss per share and revenue; revenue grew 1.1% year over year. The results provide some fundamental support, although growth was modest.

In its latest reported quarter, 10x Genomics beat consensus estimates for both adjusted loss per share and revenue; revenue grew 1.1% year over year. The results provide some fundamental support, although growth was modest. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares on November 23, including the CEO, CFO, another insider and two directors. The CEO, CFO and insider said their sales covered tax withholding on vested equity awards, which makes those transactions less clearly bearish; the director sales were not attributed to tax obligations in the reports. The cluster may nevertheless concern investors. Insider sales report

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 8.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 671 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc. develops technology for studying biological systems at single-cell and spatial resolution. Its instruments, consumables and software help researchers analyze gene expression and other features of cells while preserving information about their location within tissue. The company's product platforms include Chromium for single-cell analysis, Visium for spatial gene-expression analysis and Xenium for in situ analysis of gene activity within tissue samples. Its tools are used in areas such as immunology, neuroscience, cancer research and drug discovery.

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