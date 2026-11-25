10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) CFO Adam Taich sold 28,702 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $1,639,171.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,642 shares in the company, valued at $16,427,234.62. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Adam Taich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Adam Taich sold 46,388 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $2,995,273.16.

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10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.68. 2,030,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,373. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $102.81.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $150.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Stephens cut 10x Genomics from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 10x Genomics

Key Headlines Impacting 10x Genomics

Here are a few of the latest headlines about TXG:

Positive Sentiment: In its latest reported quarter, 10x Genomics beat consensus estimates for both adjusted loss per share and revenue; revenue grew 1.1% year over year. The results provide some fundamental support, although growth was modest.

In its latest reported quarter, 10x Genomics beat consensus estimates for both adjusted loss per share and revenue; revenue grew 1.1% year over year. The results provide some fundamental support, although growth was modest. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares on November 23, including the CEO, CFO, another insider and two directors. The CEO, CFO and insider said their sales covered tax withholding on vested equity awards, which makes those transactions less clearly bearish; the director sales were not attributed to tax obligations in the reports. The cluster may nevertheless concern investors. Insider sales report

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $1,632,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $703,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $10,315,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $3,043,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $348,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc. develops technology for studying biological systems at single-cell and spatial resolution. Its instruments, consumables and software help researchers analyze gene expression and other features of cells while preserving information about their location within tissue. The company's product platforms include Chromium for single-cell analysis, Visium for spatial gene-expression analysis and Xenium for in situ analysis of gene activity within tissue samples. Its tools are used in areas such as immunology, neuroscience, cancer research and drug discovery.

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