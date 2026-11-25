10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Hindson sold 15,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $892,562.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 472,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,080,266.50. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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10x Genomics Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,373. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 2.03. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The business's fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $150.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.40.

Read Our Latest Report on 10x Genomics

Latest 10x Genomics News

Investors following TXG have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: In its latest reported quarter, 10x Genomics beat consensus estimates for both adjusted loss per share and revenue; revenue grew 1.1% year over year. The results provide some fundamental support, although growth was modest.

In its latest reported quarter, 10x Genomics beat consensus estimates for both adjusted loss per share and revenue; revenue grew 1.1% year over year. The results provide some fundamental support, although growth was modest. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares on November 23, including the CEO, CFO, another insider and two directors. The CEO, CFO and insider said their sales covered tax withholding on vested equity awards, which makes those transactions less clearly bearish; the director sales were not attributed to tax obligations in the reports. The cluster may nevertheless concern investors. Insider sales report

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,411,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,892,000 after buying an additional 744,558 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,403,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,508,000 after acquiring an additional 254,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,042,950 shares of the company's stock worth $43,357,000 after buying an additional 525,369 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 451,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,400 shares of the company's stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company's stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc. develops technology for studying biological systems at single-cell and spatial resolution. Its instruments, consumables and software help researchers analyze gene expression and other features of cells while preserving information about their location within tissue. The company's product platforms include Chromium for single-cell analysis, Visium for spatial gene-expression analysis and Xenium for in situ analysis of gene activity within tissue samples. Its tools are used in areas such as immunology, neuroscience, cancer research and drug discovery.

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