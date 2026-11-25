Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV - Get Free Report) CEO Peter Blume-Jensen sold 13,884 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $16,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,214,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,870.40. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Peter Blume-Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Peter Blume-Jensen sold 4,939 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $5,926.80.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Peter Blume-Jensen sold 504 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $730.80.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Peter Blume-Jensen sold 1,276 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $1,850.20.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. 358,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,869. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.96. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ACRV. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics to $6.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACRV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 124,271 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,884.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,829 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for cancer. Its research focuses on identifying treatments for patients whose tumors have molecular characteristics that may make them more likely to respond to a particular therapy. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3) platform analyzes protein activity in tumor samples to identify these characteristics and help guide patient selection. Acrivon's clinical-stage candidate ACR-368 is a small-molecule inhibitor of the CHK1 and CHK2 enzymes being studied in solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Acrivon Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acrivon Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Acrivon Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report