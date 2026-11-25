ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) COO Kaitlin Kestenberg-Messina sold 30,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $416,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 413,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,156.07. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. 2,918,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,384. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.11 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 42.56% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADMA shares. Mizuho set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ADMA Biologics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $321,037,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,753,141. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,041,022 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $100,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,671 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,706,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 107.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,997,675 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $36,019,000 after buying an additional 2,071,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company's stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets plasma-derived therapies for people with immune deficiencies and certain infectious diseases. Its products include BIVIGAM and ASCENIV, intravenous immune globulin therapies used to treat primary humoral immunodeficiency, and Nabi-HB, an immune globulin used for hepatitis B prevention in specific clinical settings. The company collects human plasma through its U.S. donor centers and processes it into therapies at its manufacturing facility in Boca Raton, Florida.

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