Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV - Get Free Report) CEO David Peacock bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 219,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,100. The trade was a 0.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Advantage Solutions stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. 86,535 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,770. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $355.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company's stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced sales, marketing and retail services to consumer goods companies and retailers. Its work helps clients promote products, improve in-store execution and connect with shoppers across retail channels. The company's services include sales representation, retail merchandising, brand and shopper marketing, product demonstrations, experiential marketing, analytics and digital commerce support. It works with clients across categories such as food and beverage, household products, health and beauty, and consumer electronics.

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