Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:API - Get Free Report) CEO Bin Zhao purchased 36,697 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $115,962.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,675,842.24. This trade represents a 1.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bin Zhao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Bin Zhao purchased 1,784 shares of Agora stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,047.76.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Bin Zhao acquired 6,800 shares of Agora stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $25,568.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Bin Zhao acquired 9,224 shares of Agora stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $36,342.56.

On Thursday, November 12th, Bin Zhao bought 9,955 shares of Agora stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.55.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Bin Zhao purchased 8,420 shares of Agora stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,458.60.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Bin Zhao purchased 9,260 shares of Agora stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,818.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Bin Zhao purchased 9,464 shares of Agora stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.56.

On Friday, November 6th, Bin Zhao acquired 8,966 shares of Agora stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,657.20.

On Thursday, November 5th, Bin Zhao purchased 9,699 shares of Agora stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,996.67.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Bin Zhao bought 10,000 shares of Agora stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00.

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Agora Price Performance

API opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Agora (NASDAQ:API - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.21. Agora had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million. Research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Agora during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agora by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 62,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Agora during the third quarter valued at $921,000. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on API. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agora from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Agora from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Agora from $6.60 to $6.80 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on API

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc. provides cloud software and developer tools for real-time engagement. Its platform offers application programming interfaces and software development kits that let businesses add voice and video communication, interactive live streaming, messaging and signaling to their applications. The company serves developers and organizations across a range of industries and markets worldwide. Its products are designed to support interactive experiences such as in-app calls, online events and real-time collaboration.

Further Reading

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