AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report) Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.26 per share, with a total value of C$13,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,945,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$30,957,434.02. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock.

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AirBoss of America Stock Performance

AirBoss of America stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.40. 7,700 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,252. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. AirBoss of America Corp. has a one year low of C$4.03 and a one year high of C$10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.96 million, a PE ratio of -106.67, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 0.41.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$140.50 million during the quarter. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

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AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America is a diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber and polymer compounds and finished products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through two divisions. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Manufactured Products is a supplier of anti-vibration and rubber-molded solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors, and also a global supplier of personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities, through its AirBoss Defense operations.

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