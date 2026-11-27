Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Corporate Gp Vi Ltd. Qiming sold 2,955 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $85,872.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,214.90. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corporate Gp Vi Ltd. Qiming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Corporate Gp Vi Ltd. Qiming sold 100,117 shares of Alamar Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $2,941,437.46.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Corporate Gp Vi Ltd. Qiming sold 111,313 shares of Alamar Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $3,327,145.57.

On Monday, November 2nd, Corporate Gp Vi Ltd. Qiming sold 43,930 shares of Alamar Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,310,871.20.

On Friday, October 30th, Corporate Gp Vi Ltd. Qiming sold 143,706 shares of Alamar Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,365,788.28.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Corporate Gp Vi Ltd. Qiming sold 100,837 shares of Alamar Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $3,304,428.49.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Corporate Gp Vi Ltd. Qiming sold 84,894 shares of Alamar Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $2,664,822.66.

On Monday, October 26th, Corporate Gp Vi Ltd. Qiming sold 132,524 shares of Alamar Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $4,044,632.48.

On Friday, October 23rd, Corporate Gp Vi Ltd. Qiming sold 147,934 shares of Alamar Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $4,525,301.06.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Corporate Gp Vi Ltd. Qiming sold 133,811 shares of Alamar Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $3,924,676.63.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Corporate Gp Vi Ltd. Qiming sold 208,815 shares of Alamar Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $6,329,182.65.

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Alamar Biosciences Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALMR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 275,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. Alamar Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -13.24.

Alamar Biosciences (NASDAQ:ALMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter. Alamar Biosciences had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 78.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamar Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,365,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alamar Biosciences by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 720,509 shares of the company's stock worth $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 262,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alamar Biosciences by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,911 shares of the company's stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 113,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alamar Biosciences by 518.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,756 shares of the company's stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 78,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamar Biosciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 66,913 shares of the company's stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALMR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alamar Biosciences from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alamar Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alamar Biosciences from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Alamar Biosciences from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamar Biosciences has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALMR

About Alamar Biosciences

Alamar Biosciences is a life sciences tools company that develops technologies for measuring proteins in biological samples. Its products are designed to help researchers study disease biology and support the development of tools for earlier disease detection and precision medicine. The company's offerings include its NULISA platform, which enables sensitive measurement of multiple proteins, and the ARGO HT system, an automated instrument for running assays. Its applications include research into neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and inflammation.

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