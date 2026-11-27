Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,573,562.70. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Daniel Ramos sold 8,400 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $556,500.00.

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Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.56. 260,832 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.82 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alarm.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alarm.com

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 19.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 28.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 52,529 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alarm.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the software maker's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 122.4% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company's stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. develops cloud-based software and connected-device services for residential and commercial security, automation, and energy management. Its platform brings together devices such as security sensors, cameras, locks, thermostats, and access-control systems, which customers can manage through mobile and web applications. The company provides its technology primarily through a network of security and service providers. Its offerings include intrusion detection, video monitoring and analytics, smart-home automation, commercial security and access control, and tools for monitoring and managing energy use.

Further Reading

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