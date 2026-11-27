Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,808.75. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Daniel Ramos sold 2,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $134,600.00.

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Alarm.com Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.56. 260,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.83. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $69.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $265.82 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. Alarm.com's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ALRM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 661.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company's stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. develops cloud-based software and connected-device services for residential and commercial security, automation, and energy management. Its platform brings together devices such as security sensors, cameras, locks, thermostats, and access-control systems, which customers can manage through mobile and web applications. The company provides its technology primarily through a network of security and service providers. Its offerings include intrusion detection, video monitoring and analytics, smart-home automation, commercial security and access control, and tools for monitoring and managing energy use.

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