Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) Director Manuel Moreira sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,800,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,504,000. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ricardo Manuel Frangat Moreira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Manuel Moreira sold 2,800,000 shares of Ambev stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00.

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Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.88. 25,758,841 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,966,607. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambev by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,910,056 shares of the company's stock worth $43,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,739 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 47.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,361,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,825 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 175,538 shares of the company's stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABEV. UBS Group set a $2.85 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ambev from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ambev from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ambev from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ambev from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ambev

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev S.A. is a Brazilian beverage company headquartered in São Paulo and part of the Anheuser-Busch InBev group. Founded in 1999 through the merger of brewing companies Brahma and Antarctica, it produces, markets and distributes beverages across Latin America. The company's portfolio includes beer brands such as Brahma, Skol, Antarctica, Bohemia and Quilmes, as well as non-alcoholic beverages including Guaraná Antarctica, soft drinks, water and other products. Its offerings and distribution reach markets in Brazil and other countries in the Americas.

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