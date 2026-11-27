Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) Director Manuel Moreira sold 2,800,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ricardo Manuel Frangat Moreira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Manuel Moreira sold 200,000 shares of Ambev stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $536,000.00.

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Ambev Price Performance

NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. 25,758,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,966,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock's 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.58. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,323,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,096,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,700,035 shares of the company's stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 566,949 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,837,660 shares of the company's stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,577 shares during the last quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,251,588. Finally, Formuepleje A S purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,610,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABEV shares. Bank of America lowered Ambev from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $2.85 target price on Ambev in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ambev from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Ambev from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ambev from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambev

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev S.A. is a Brazilian beverage company headquartered in São Paulo and part of the Anheuser-Busch InBev group. Founded in 1999 through the merger of brewing companies Brahma and Antarctica, it produces, markets and distributes beverages across Latin America. The company's portfolio includes beer brands such as Brahma, Skol, Antarctica, Bohemia and Quilmes, as well as non-alcoholic beverages including Guaraná Antarctica, soft drinks, water and other products. Its offerings and distribution reach markets in Brazil and other countries in the Americas.

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