American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII - Get Free Report) CEO Robert Ritchie sold 23,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $697,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,691,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,108,522.75. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Performance

AII traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 161,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,597. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $568.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -0.17.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $113.49 million for the quarter. American Integrity Insurance Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AII. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,723,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $9,251,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $3,942,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $2,925,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,804 shares of the company's stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 128,920 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AII shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Integrity Insurance Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Integrity Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AII

About American Integrity Insurance Group

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company focused primarily on the Florida residential market. Its insurance products include coverage for homeowners, condominium unit owners, renters, manufactured homes and rental properties. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. It serves customers through independent insurance agents and operates through its insurance subsidiaries, including American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida.

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