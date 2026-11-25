Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes purchased 13,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,780,759. This trade represents a 3.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes acquired 13,400 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.62 per share, with a total value of $1,870,908.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes acquired 13,400 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,824,276.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes bought 13,400 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,881,896.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes bought 13,400 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.16 per share, with a total value of $1,998,744.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes bought 13,400 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.30 per share, with a total value of $2,014,020.00.

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Atlassian Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.39. 2,249,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,804. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock's fifty day moving average is $185.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Atlassian had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Top Atlassian Stories

These are some of the TEAM stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Cannon-Brookes bought 13,400 shares for about $1.86 million, adding to a series of purchases this month. Investors may view the repeated buying as a signal of confidence in Atlassian’s prospects.

Cannon-Brookes bought 13,400 shares for about $1.86 million, adding to a series of purchases this month. Investors may view the repeated buying as a signal of confidence in Atlassian’s prospects. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha analysis argues the business is performing better than headline guidance suggests, offering a bullish view amid the recent pullback. Article: Atlassian business outlook

A Seeking Alpha analysis argues the business is performing better than headline guidance suggests, offering a bullish view amid the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: A technical analysis describes TEAM as oversold, but says a rebound may run into substantial longer-term resistance, leaving near-term direction uncertain. Article: TEAM technical outlook

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 372.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company's stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,225 shares of the technology company's stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation develops collaboration and productivity software for software, IT and business teams. Its products help organizations plan and track work, manage software development and support services, and share information across teams. Its product portfolio includes Jira for project and issue tracking, Confluence for team documentation and collaboration, Jira Service Management for IT and other service teams, Trello for visual work management, and Bitbucket for code collaboration. Atlassian also offers cloud-based products and tools for distributed teams.

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