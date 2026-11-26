BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) CEO Rene Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $3,164,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 166 shares in the company, valued at $10,506.14. This represents a 99.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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BILL Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $353.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.62 million. BILL had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 3.23%. BILL's revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.990-4.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair lowered BILL from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings raised BILL from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $63.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $66.00 to $63.25 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BILL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 1,251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,304,267 shares of the company's stock worth $55,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,983,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BILL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,894,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 1,775.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 320,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in BILL in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,940,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BILL

BILL NYSE: BILL, formerly known as Bill.com, provides cloud-based financial operations software for small and midsize businesses and the accounting firms that support them. Its platform helps organizations manage accounts payable and accounts receivable, digitize invoices, and automate financial workflows. Products and services include tools for invoice processing, bill payment, customer invoicing, payment collection, and spend and expense management. BILL also connects businesses with suppliers, customers, and accounting software, helping reduce manual data entry and coordinate financial information.

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