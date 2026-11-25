Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) Director Daryle Jonathan William Warren bought 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.95 per share, with a total value of C$29,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 375,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,489,549.20. This represents a 0.40% increase in their position.

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Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

TSE:BDI traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.43. 172,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,041. Black Diamond Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$13.82 and a twelve month high of C$23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.29.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$159.88 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDI. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Black Diamond Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a C$26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$21.75 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$24.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDI

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond is an industrial services and asset management company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). Black Diamond operates in Canada, the United States and Australia. MSS, through its principal brands - BOXX Modular, CLM and Schiavi - owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

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