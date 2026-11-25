Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM - Get Free Report) Director Mark DeWalch acquired 22,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $295,330.38. Following the acquisition, the director owned 456,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,065,130.72. This represents a 5.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 427,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The business's 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $99.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.41 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 57.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Black Stone Minerals's payout ratio is presently 137.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,815 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $133,374,000 after acquiring an additional 414,412 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on BSM

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is a Houston-based owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests. The company leases these interests to exploration and production companies, which develop and operate the properties. Black Stone Minerals generally does not drill wells itself. Instead, it earns royalties and other payments tied to production from wells on its properties, including oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its portfolio spans multiple onshore oil and gas regions across the United States, including areas in the Permian Basin, Haynesville shale and Eagle Ford.

Further Reading

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