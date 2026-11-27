Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND - Get Free Report) Director Alejandro Elsztain acquired 4,200 shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $12,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 749,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,195,829.90. This trade represents a 0.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Alejandro Elsztain acquired 6,310 shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $18,109.70.

On Monday, October 5th, Alejandro Elsztain bought 11,750 shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,827.50.

On Friday, October 2nd, Alejandro Elsztain bought 15,000 shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Alejandro Elsztain bought 15,000 shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00.

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Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Price Performance

NYSE:LND traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. 50,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $322.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.11. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LND. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on LND

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LND. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Corecam Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corecam Pte. Ltd. now owns 37,360 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 793,582 shares of the company's stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 119,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas acquires, develops and operates agricultural properties. Its activities include preparing farmland for production and managing rural assets, with a business model that also includes selling developed properties. The company produces agricultural commodities such as soybeans, corn, cotton and sugarcane, and also engages in cattle raising. Its operations are primarily in Brazil, where it has properties across several agricultural regions, as well as in Paraguay.

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